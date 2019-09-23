Jayne Spitler Floyd passed away on September 10, 2019, in Austin, Texas. She was born February 13, 1922, in Lufkin, Texas, to father, Marion Saunders Spitler and mother, Modena Rogers Spitler. Jayne lived most of her life in Lufkin, but lived six years of her early childhood in Jacksonville, Florida, where she began her life-long love of the seashore.
Jayne was a secretary in the Lufkin Public School System for 20 years. She was a long-time member of the Literary Club, volunteered at the Christian Information and Service Center and the Museum of East Texas. She was a member of First Christian Church from 1933 to 2014, where she sang in the choir, served as a church Elder and on the church Board and held several offices in the Christian Women’s Fellowship. Since 2014, Jayne was a member of University Christian Church, Austin, Texas.
Jayne is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Thad and Wendy Floyd, of Nacogdoches, Texas, and by two daughters and sons-in-law, Charlotte and John Hambrick, and Ann and Robert Hobbs, all of Austin, Texas. Jayne is also survived by five grandchildren: Kelly Floyd and Ben Floyd and wife, Kim, Clare Hambrick Ruvalcaba, and husband, Luis, Scott Hobbs and Philip Hobbs; one great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.
Jayne was preceded in death by her husband of sixty years, Joe Floyd, her mother and father, and four brothers: Cecil Spitler and wife, Neyl, Bill Spitler and wife, Dorothy, Frank Spitler and wife, Elizabeth, and Joe Clark Spitler and wife, Charlotte.
A memorial service will be held at First Christian Church, Lufkin, Texas on November 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Memorial gifts may be made to First Christian Church, Lufkin, Texas, Christian Information and Service Center, Lufkin, Texas, or to a charity of your choice.
Cook-Walden/Forest Oaks Funeral Home, directors
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.