Funeral services for Billie Jean “BJ” Johnson, 45, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Timber Creek Church with Pastor Jeremy Yancey officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Billie Jean was born April 23, 1974 in Lufkin, Texas, and went home to be with the Lord Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Lufkin.
Here’s how Billie Jean described herself in July 2018: “I’m a daughter of the Most High King. I’m a 44 year old woman who answers to wife, mama, GiGi, Auntie, daughter, friend, and nurse. I’m an entrepreneur with a passion for inspiring others to create a life they love. I enjoy creating businesses, reading, fitness, shopping, and spending time with my family. I’m a warrior woman who loves God and people with all my heart.”
Billie Jean lived in Lufkin most of her life. She was a founder of A Compassionate Home Health in January 2006 and also involved with Johnson & Johnson Property Management. She was a member of Timber Creek Church.
Survivors include her husband, Jeramy Johnson of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Colton Fultz of Spring; daughter, Haley Johnson of Lufkin; niece and nephew whom she raised, Erika Chauvin and husband Bryant, and Tanner Crawford, all of Lufkin; two grandsons, Deagan Fultz and Cash Fultz; parents, Angus and Deborah Skelton of Lufkin; sister, Stephanie Nash of Lufkin; sister and brother-in-law, Kelly and Brannon Ferrara of Lufkin; nieces, Kristen Ferrara, Britney Ferrara and Chloe Johnson; nephew, Karson Johnson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Kenneth and Nelda Johnson of Lufkin; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Kevin and Malisa Johnson of Lufkin; great-nephews, Blaine Slomba and Hudson Harris; great-niece, Ellie Jean Chauvin; as well as other extended family and a host of friends.
Billie Jean was preceded in death by her biological father, Billy James Mancil.
Pallbearers will be Keith Socia, Brannon Ferrara, Tanner Crawford, Kevin Johnson, Bryant Chauvin and Colton Fultz.
Honorary pallbearers are her grandsons, great-nephews, and Karson Johnson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904, or to Timber Creek Church, 2021 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will receive friends and loved ones beginning at 6:00 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at Timber Creek Church.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
