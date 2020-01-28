Funeral services for Josh “Bubba” Shoffitt, 39, of Lufkin, will be held Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Richard Owens officiating. Interment will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery.
Mr. Shoffitt was born October 21, 1980 in Lufkin, Texas, and died Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in a Tyler hospital. He was a lifetime resident of Lufkin and a truck driver for B&J Excavating, driving “Jezebel.” He loved fishing, hunting, and gun collecting.
Survivors include his son, Nathan Shoffitt of Lufkin; daughters, Ryleigh Shoffitt and Kylee Shoffitt, both of Lufkin; parents, Deborah (Thompson) and Andrew Shoffitt of Lufkin; brothers and sisters-in-law, Andrew and Justina Shoffitt of Pollok, Jacob and Cara Shoffitt of Lufkin; two nieces and one great-nephew; grandparents, Ethel and Aubrey Lormand of Buna; girlfriend, Jessica Garig of Lufkin; best friend, Stephen Musick of Ratcliff, along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Shoffitt, Ricky Ulrich, Stephen Musick, Mike Smith, Van Thompson, and Nathan Shoffitt.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jarrell Jones, Andrew Jay Shoffitt and Bubba Lout.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.