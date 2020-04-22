Richard Ray Benoit
Private Graveside services for Richard Ray Benoit, 66, of Lufkin, will be held at Whitehouse Cemetery in Lufkin with Rev. Ty Phillips officiating.
Mr. Benoit was born September 13, 1953 in Port Arthur, Texas, the son of Qulice Benoit and Mary Lee (Trahan) Benoit, and died Sunday, April 19, 2020 in Lufkin at his residence with his family at his side.
Mr. Benoit was a sweet, kind, gentle man who cared about others more than himself. He would go out of his way to help anyone. Mr. Benoit was a carman for Southern Pacific Railroad until 1986 when he was transferred to Beaumont. After 38 years of service, he retired from Union Pacific Railroad. Mr. Benoit was very respected and admired by those he worked with.
Mr. Benoit loved to camp and was an avid hunter and fisherman. His favorite pastime was hunting with family and friends at Boykin Springs. More than anything, he loved his wife and always made sure she was taken care of. Mr. Benoit was “Grandpa” to his family and loved his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and sister deeply.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Helen Benoit of Lufkin, TX; son, Richard Shaun Benoit of Lufkin, TX; daughter and son-in-law Lori and Quinton Perkins of Orange, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Raven and Michael Odoms of Silsbee, TX; sister and brother-in-law, Darlene and Carl “Dink” Crawford of Lufkin, TX; sister-in-law, Nancy Patterson of Lufkin, TX; brother-in-law, Jerry Allen of Conroe, TX; granddaughters, Kristen Allison, Chloe Benoit, Lacy Leach, Emily Benoit, Miya Odoms, and Mylil Odoms; great-granddaughters, Kayleigh and Jasmine Allison; as well as a nephew, nieces, and other extended family.
Mr. Benoit was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Shane Trahan, Curtis Havard, James Havard, Chance Havard, Billy Stanley, and Jason Van Shoebrook.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Leatherwood, Randy Westmoreland, and Earl Young.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
