Mary Jule Tatum passed away at her home on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the age of 86. She was born in Lufkin, Texas on August 3, 1933, to Erastus Read and Erma McClain Read. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church for many years and later a member of Christ Congregational Church.
Mary Jule graduated from Lufkin High School in 1950 and attended Stephen F. Austin University. In 1951, Mary Jule married Joseph Tatum, her high school sweetheart, and became a Navy wife. Over the next few years, the young couple was stationed in Rhode Island and South Carolina. After moving back to Lufkin, Mary Jule and Joseph built a wonderful life, filled with family and friends. The family spent many weekends at the lake, skiing, camping and enjoying nature. Mary Jule was very involved in her children’s lives as a volunteer in school, at church and in Scouting. She loved playing bridge with friends and getting together with her “birthday group.” For over 20 years, Mary Jule and Joseph owned and operated The Yardstick where she was known for her beautiful flower arrangements and her exquisite taste in textiles and clothing. Also renown for her cooking skills, Mary Jule hosted many lovely dinner parties. Her true passion in life was her family. She loved nothing better than preparing a wonderful meal and gathering her children and grandchildren around the table. In 2019, she published a beautiful book for her family of her time-tested recipes and kitchen advice. Mary Jule was a patient listener and an encourager with a sharp mind and a quick wit. She left a strong legacy of love for her children and grandchildren, and she will be dearly missed.
Mary Jule is survived by her children and grandchildren: son, Joseph Leslie Tatum, Jr., wife Chis, and his children, Justin, wife Sarah and their children Jax and Ava, Joseph and Jacquelyn; daughter, Jule Tatum Fenley, husband Curt, and children, Anne, William and Mary Margaret; and son, Jay Read Tatum, wife Shana, and children, Read, Riley and James. She is also survived by special nieces and nephews Jane Tatum Medlin, Royce Read, Jr., Nancy Read Hicks, Jane Read Reily, Standley Read and Lauren Read Saunders and special friends and relatives Gloria Tatum, Janet Read, Benita Mireles and all of her old and dear friends in her bridge club and birthday group.
Mary Jule is predeceased by Joseph, her husband of 62 years, her parents and brother, Royce, her infant son, Read, and grandson, John William.
A family service will be held Friday, April 3, 2020. At a later date, Mary Jule’s family will host a memorial service. They hope that, at that time, her friends can gather and help them celebrate a life beautifully lived.
The family has requested that any memorial contributions be sent to Christ Congregational Church, Godtel or Kurth Memorial Library.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
