Lizzie Almeda Trawick
Services for Lizzie Almeda Trawick, 103, of Lufkin, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Horace Fletcher officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Trawick was born February 14, 1917 in San Augustine, Texas, the daughter of the late Nancy Lavicie (Lane) and Jarrett Thomas Williams. She passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 in a Lufkin nursing facility.
Mrs. Trawick was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Survivors include her son, Kenneth; son, Hubert Lee Trawick, Jr. and wife Cynthia; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Trawick was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Lee Trawick, Sr.; daughter, Melva June Trawick; brothers, Roy Williams, Emmett Elton Williams, Lafytt Williams, and O. C. Williams; sister, Leona Elliott; and nephew, Eugene Brooks.
The family will receive friends from Noon until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.