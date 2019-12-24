Jimmie Cladron Balch passed away early Sunday morning, December 22, 2019, in Jacksonville, Texas, at the age of 97.
As a gospel preacher, he devoted his life to the service of the Lord and His people. He was a godly example to everyone who knew him.
He is survived by his daughter, Sandra Balch Hatcher, of Houston, Texas, daughter-in-law, Barbara Woodard Balch, of Jacksonville, Texas, two brothers George Eldridge Balch and Joe Balch and wife Cassie, sister, Glora Balch Bailey, and sister-in-law, Joyce Jones Ellis. Other survivors include grandchildren Deborah Holloway Thompson and husband, Gary; Derek Lowell Martin; Wendy Holloway Wilburn and husband, Jason; Jillian Balch Dublin and husband, Dean; Marcie Balch Splann and husband, Kyle; and Blake Allan Balch and wife, Janel; 13 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Thelma Jones Balch; his parents, Norma Strahan and William W Balch; daughter, Patsy Balch Holloway; son, Allan Wayne Balch; grandson, Stephen Duane Holloway; brothers, Clamon Balch, Norman Balch, Leon Balch; and sisters, Willa Mae Balch Gibson, Euel Balch, and Louise Balch MacKechney.
JC was born on June 24, 1922, in Nacogdoches County, Texas. He spent his early years working and building homes in the Houston area with his uncle. Shortly after marriage, he was drafted and served in the US Army stationed in England during World War II. Upon an honorable discharge from the army at the end of the war, JC lived in Dallas, where he worked with his father-in-law as a master plumber. When they moved to the Blackjack community, he continued to work as a plumber, and eventually started his own plumbing business serving the Nacogdoches community for a number of years. He began preaching part-time for the Church of Christ who met at Ratcliff in San Augustine County. Upon retirement, he fulfilled a long-time goal of serving as a full-time gospel preacher. He was a devoted family man, who enjoyed woodworking and creating special gifts for his loved ones. JC preached in Hallettsville, Texas, Gonzales, Louisiana, and then finally retired a second time, after several years of service to the Union Road Church of Christ in Lufkin, Texas. He was most recently a member of Jacksonville’s Southside Church of Christ.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, on Thursday, December 26, 2019, in Sunset Chapel, at Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Home with Mr. Pat Jones of Union Road Church of Christ, Lufkin, Texas, officiating. Interment will follow at Blackjack Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30-11:00 am, on Thursday, December 26 at Cason Monk-Metcalf at 5400 North Street, Nacogdoches. Serving as pallbearers will be brothers in Christ, Eddie Arrington, Jason Campbell, Luke Smith, Rhett Smith, Clay Thornton, and Rick Turner.
The family has suggested that, in lieu of floral tributes, memorial donations can be made to the American Heart Association, 1125 Judson Road No. 15, Longview, Texas 7561, American Cancer Society, 1301 S Broadway, Tyler, Texas 75701, or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Directors, 5400 North Street, Nacogdoches, Texas. Online obituary and guestbook posted at www.casonmonk-metcalf.com.
