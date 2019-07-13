Funeral services for Lynn Heidt Snelson, 94, of Huntington will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Shawnee Prairie Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend Jackson Colwell officiating. Interment will follow in the Manning Cemetery.
Mr. Snelson was born April 5, 1925 in Carthage, Texas to the late Jewell (Hudson) and John Heidt Snelson, and died Thursday, July 11, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Snelson was a lifetime resident of Huntington. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II, serving in the Pacific from 1944 to 1946. He retired from Brown and Root Construction following 31 years as an Iron Worker and Rigger. Mr. Snelson enjoyed gardening, fishing and hunting. He loved the Lord Jesus Christ and was faithful to his church, Shawnee Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughter, Sharlon Jackson of Leggett; son, Sherman Snelson of Huntington; grandsons, Jason Lynn Snelson and wife Ann of Arkansas and Adam Snelson Jackson of Houston; granddaughters, Angela Dawn Farmer and husband Patrick of Huntington, Leah Figgins and husband Brandon of Orange, Rachel Sanchez and husband Lance of Nederland; 14 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 70 years, Helen Joyce (Weaver) Snelson; and brothers, Harold Snelson and Doyle Snelson.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Weaver, Jr., Ed Snelson, Bill Havard, Chris Runnels, Adron Capps, and Jimmy Weaver.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening at Shawnie Prairie Missionary Baptist Church.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
