Graveside services for Elizabeth Ann (Deck) Vinson, 86, of Lufkin, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park, with Reverend Jimmy Hedges officiating.
Mrs. Vinson was born September 27, 1933 in Mt. Vernon, Texas, the daughter of the late Jewell (Coleman) and Floyd Deck. She passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 in a local nursing facility.
Mrs. Vinson was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She graduated high school in Chester, Texas, from Sam Houston State University with a Bachelor Degree in Education, and from Stephen F. Austin State University with a Masters of Education Degree. She taught school for 29 years in the Sealy, Hudson and Lufkin Independent School Districts. Mrs. Vinson was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Lufkin.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Lloyd Eugene (Gene) Vinson of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Floyd (Pete) and Ruth Ann Vinson of Beaumont; grandsons, Justin Vinson and wife Angela of Cypress and Nicholus Vinson of Beaumont; great-granddaughters, Ava Mae Vinson and Emma Lyn Vinson, both of Cypress; great-grandson, Hayes William Vinson of Hudson; brother-in-law, John Stubbs of Wortham; and sister-in-law, Ruth Vinson of Sulphur, Louisiana.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Vinson was preceded in death by her sister, Mattie (Deck) Stubbs; brother-in-law, Herman Vinson; niece, Sarabeth (Jarrell) Matthews; and nephew, J. J. Jarrell.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
