Graveside services for Kathryn (Andrews) Lovelady, 69, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Narrow Way Cemetery with Brother Mardy Guidry officiating.
Mrs. Lovelady was born September 7, 1949 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Ora Loraine (Harvey) and Oran Thomas Andrews, and died Monday, August 5, 2019 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Lovelady was a lifelong resident of Lufkin. She loved to quilt and was a very active member of her church, Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
Survivors include her sons, Floyd Lovelady and wife Melisa of Lufkin, Rodney Lovelady of Superior, Wisconsin, and Dewayne Lovelady and wife Ashley of Mobile, Alabama; daughter, Stephanie Walden and husband Jay of Lufkin; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, James Andrews and wife Nancy of Lompoc, California and Tommy Andrews and wife Sally of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter “Shorty” Lovelady; brother, Oran E. Andrews, Sr.; and sisters, Reba Lee and Laverne Cole.
Honorary pallbearers will be her nephews.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
