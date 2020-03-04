Graveside services for Richard “Papa” Vega, 87, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches.
Mr. Vega was born August 15, 1932 in Harlingen, Texas to the late Lilly (Ramos) and Henry Vega, and died Monday, March 2, 2020 in Lufkin.
Formerly of Port Neches, Mr. Vega had resided at PineCrest Retirement Community in Lufkin since March 2017. He retired from Central Freight Line in Beaumont following 30 years as a truck driver. Mr. Vega loved to fish, hunt, plant a garden, and watch championship wrestling. He enjoyed walking and knew every inch of PineCrest. Mr. Vega was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Nederland, where he once drove the church bus.
Survivors include his wife, Dorsey (Youngblood) Vega of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Barry Vance of Kilgore; son, Richard Lee Vega of Orange; grandsons, Jason Vance of Lufkin and Aaron Vega of Port Neches; granddaughters, Jennifer Carter and husband Clayton of Huntington and April Vega of Austin; great-granddaughters, Madison Beam and husband John of Lufkin, Aftyn Carter, Aubree Carter, both of Huntington, Brayley Beam and Blakey Beam, both of Lufkin; and a number of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; six sisters; and five brothers.
Pallbearers will be Jason Vance, Dickie Youngblood, Barry Vance, Rodney Youngblood, Aaron Vega, and Byron Glasscock.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
