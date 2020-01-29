Keith E. Hayes, age 66, with his two children at his side, passed away peacefully on Thursday January 16, 2020, at Alaska Regional in Anchorage after battling pancreatic cancer.
He was born February 1, 1953 in Lufkin, Tx to Rayburn and Kathryn Hayes. He was a 1971 graduate of Lufkin High School then attended both Angelina College and Stephen F Austin University. Keith’s career began in banking in Houston then later switched careers into restaurant and hospitality which took him all over the world. He was most proud of working alongside his brother and son in Ireland setting up and managing new restaurant ventures. This then led him to Denali, Alaska where he managed a resort for Princess.
In May, 1982 and October 1986, he welcomed his son and daughter, who were the most cherished part of his life.
Keith truly lived life through simple pleasures; friendships, food (grazing as he called it) and taking adventures. He had an uncanny ability to connect with people with his humor and quick wit. His charismatic personality, compassionate spirit were infections. He’ll be missed by so many.
Keith was preceded in death by his father, Rayburn, and his generous and loving mother, Kathryn, and his beloved “fur Baby” Mela.
He is survived by his two children, Hunter Hayes from Houston, Texas and Hollie Williams and her husband Matt Williams, Grandson Clark Williams from Midland, Texas, his brother Paul Hayes from Clovis, and NM, sister Amanda Matchett from Lufkin, TX and many cousins, nieces, nephew.
Keith was an avid lover of animals. In his honor, any donations to your locale animal shelter would be greatly appreciated.
