Norman M. Barlow

Services for Norman M. Barlow, 92, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Barlow died March 21, 2020, in Lufkin.

Luzelle Traweek Dominy

Services for Luzelle Traweek Dominy, 100, of Lufkin, are pending with Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home. Mrs. Dominy was born Sept. 2, 1919, in Angelina County and died March 20, 2020, at a nursing facility in Huntington.

Mona Jean Smitheart Lovett

Services for Mona Jean Smitheart Lovett, 68, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Lovett died March 21, 2020, in Lufkin.

