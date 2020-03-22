Norman M. Barlow
Services for Norman M. Barlow, 92, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Barlow died March 21, 2020, in Lufkin.
Luzelle Traweek Dominy
Services for Luzelle Traweek Dominy, 100, of Lufkin, are pending with Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home. Mrs. Dominy was born Sept. 2, 1919, in Angelina County and died March 20, 2020, at a nursing facility in Huntington.
Mona Jean Smitheart Lovett
Services for Mona Jean Smitheart Lovett, 68, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Lovett died March 21, 2020, in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.