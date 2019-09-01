Donald Charles Newland
A Mass of Christian Burial for Donald Charles Newland, 79, of Lufkin, will be held Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Lufkin with Fr. Guillermo Gabriel-Maisonet officiating. Interment will follow at the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Newland was born May 5, 1940 in Detroit, Michigan, the son of the late Charles Byron Lincoln Newland and Theresa (Schlack) Newland, and died Thursday, August 29, 2019 in The Woodlands.
Mr. Newland served in the United States Air Force as active duty for 20 years and then as a civil servant for the USAF, totaling 49 ½ years. He fought during the Vietnam War. Mr. Newland was a member of the American Legion, Paul Harris of International Rotary, and a Life Member of the Veteran’s of Foreign Wars (VFW- Post 1836). He was a member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Lufkin.
Mr. Newland is survived by his wife, Jane (Brug) Newland of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Donald Newland Jr. and Billie Faye Newland of Kennard, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Joseph B. and Cheryl Newland of Kennard, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Michael P. and Jennifer Newland of Falkirk, Scotland; granddaughter, Angelica Newland; grandsons, William J. Newland and Jacob Charles Newland; step-daughter and spouse, Gemma M. Milne and Garry of Dundee, Scotland; step-daughter and spouse, Jessica Hernandez and Marcos Sillero of Austin, TX; step-daughter, Julie Hernandez of Austin, TX; step-son, James Hernandez of Redding, CA; step-granddaughters, Mya Smith, Rheana Milne, and Oria Milne; sister, Lorraine M. Codling of Ohio; and sister and brother-in-law, Julie and Pete Bonasic of Huntington Beach, CA.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Gib Burton, Joe Newland, Michael Newland, Garry Milne, Marcos Sillero, and Donald Charles Newland Jr.
Honorary pallbearers will be The United States Air Force.
Special memorials may be made to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, 1515 Holcombe Blvd.
Houston, Texas 77030 or to CHI St. Luke’s Lufkin Memorial Axillary, 1201 W. Frank Ave, Lufkin, TX 75904.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, September 2, 2019 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin. A Rosary led by Deacon Gary Trevino will be recited at 7:00 p.m. following the visitation.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
