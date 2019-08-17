Rebecca “Becky” Hood Chapman, 69, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Woodland Heights Medical Center in Lufkin, Texas. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Holly Springs Baptist Church with interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Holly Springs. The family will greet friends on Sunday, August 11, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Shultz Funeral Home in Jasper.
Born on March 12, 1950 in Jasper, Texas to Walter & Bobbie Hood, Becky resided in Diboll most of her life. After retiring, she moved to Crosby to be near her son and his family. She was employed as the Tax Assessor-Collector of the City of Diboll from 1969-1984 and served as President of the Pineywoods Chapter of Texas Tax Assessor-Collectors. She also served as the Administrative Assistant to the CEO of Woodland Heights Medical Center for 16 years. At the time of her retirement, she was the secretary to the Business Division Director of Angelina College in Lufkin. Becky was a member of Beta Sigma Phi and served as President and was a member of the Diboll Jaycee-ettes for many years. She also did volunteer work for numerous organizations including Neighbors Helping Neighbors, the Women’s Shelter of Lufkin, the Faith Evangelist Team of the First Baptist Church of Crosby, the Churches United in Caring, as well as the Joseph House in Lufkin. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Diboll for 45 years and was currently a member of the First Baptist Church in Crosby. Becky loved working with her flower garden and sharing her plants with others. She loved spending time with her grandsons and cheering them on at baseball games.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Phillip and Courtney Chapman of Crosby; daughter Whitney Chapman of Copperas Cove; mother Bobbie Folsom Hood; sister and brother-in-law Belinda and Jeff Foster of Austin; brother and sister-in-law Patrick and Rebel Hood of Jasper; grandsons Colby, Parker & Jayce; nephew and wife Sterling and Rachel Hood and great nephew Owen of Fredericksburg and niece Lauren Hood of Jasper; as well as special friends Susan Lee Best of Jasper, Brenda Jones and Elaine Winfrey of Diboll, members of the Joy Sunday School Class and the Wednesday Night Ladies Ministry of the First Baptist Church Diboll. She is preceded in death by her father, Walter Hood and grandparents Pascal and Marie Hood and Robert and Mabel Folsom. Memorial Contributions can be made in her name to the First Baptist Church of Crosby, P.O. Box 354, Crosby, Texas 77532 or to the First Baptist Church of Diboll, 208 Devereaux St., Diboll, Texas 75941. Condolences can be posted at www.shultzfuneralhomeofjasper.com or on Facebook at Shultz Funeral Home & Crematory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.