Franklin Hairgrove, 80, of Timpson, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019, in Garrison.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Buena Vista Cemetery in Timpson with Doc Lazarine officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service at Watson & Sons Funeral Home, beginning at 12:00 noon.
Mr. Hairgrove was born November 7, 1939, in Center, to Wilburn Hairgrove and Pearl Burns Hairgrove. He was an active member of the Lufkin business community for over thirty years, during which time he owned and operated Boesch’s Barn Western Store and also worked as a horse trainer. Mr. Hairgrove was a member of Timpson Masonic Lodge #437, Sharon Temple of Lufkin, and Buena Vista Baptist Church.
He is survived by his son, Eddie Hairgrove of Conroe; grandchildren, Kay Layne Hairgrove and Kane Hairgrove; brother, Bill Hairgrove of Timpson; and sister, Frances McIntire of Timpson; numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his son, Randy Hairgrove; daughter, Stephanie Lynn Hairgrove; parents, Wilburn Hairgrove and Pearl Burns Hairgrove; sisters, JoNell Young and Wilma Culp; brothers, Van Hairgrove and James E. Hairgrove.
Pallbearers will be Mike Ross, Steve Ramsey, Vaughn Turner, J.T. Rhodes, Burt Hairgrove, and Paul Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be Caddell Stephenson and Raymond Havard.
Online condolences & tributes can be sent at www.watsonandsonsfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.