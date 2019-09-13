Funeral services for Carolyn L. (Smith) Jacobs, 80, of Wells, will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Wells with Bro. Horace Fletcher and Bro. Wes Matchett officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Mrs. Jacobs was born December 17, 1938 in Wells, Texas, the daughter of the late Ernest Elbert Smith and Ruth (Hammond) Smith, and died Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Jacobs was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Wells. She enjoyed cooking for friends and family at Halloween. She loved to give her homemade donuts to the trick-or-treaters. Even after the neighborhood children were grown up, they would still come by to get the treats.
Mrs. Jacobs is survived by her husband of 62 years, H.C. Jacobs of Wells; daughter and son-in-law, Belinda and Kenneth J. Smith of Pollok; son, Dennis E. Jacobs of Wells; daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Robert Kalka of Wells; son and daughter-in-law, Charles E. and Angela Jacobs of Katy; granddaughter and husband, Crystal and John Hamilton; granddaughter and husband, Kisha and Jamie McGuire; grandson and wife, Leland and Zenda Smith; granddaughter, Amanda Edwards; grandson and wife, James Dennis and Casey Malnar; grandson, Joseph Jacobs; granddaughter, Christi Jacobs; grandson, Michael Jacobs; granddaughter, Amanda Jacobs; granddaughter, Hope Kalka; 21 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; sister, Frankie Arnold; sister, Judy White; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Ruth Smith; son, Robbie Lynn Jacobs; and sister, Bobbie Jean Seymore.
Pallbearers will be Barry White, Keith White, Ronnie Arnold, Lee Thompson, Pete Thompson, and Kevin Jacobs.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Bobby Thompson, Nathan Thompson, Jeffery Jacobs, Rayford Quinn, Louis Edward Smith, Mike Seymore, and David Seymore.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, September 13, 2019 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
