Funeral services for Brittney Martin, 11 months old, of Huntington will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Brian Kelley officiating. Interment will follow in the Wallace Chapel Cemetery.
Brittney was born November 4, 2018 in Lufkin, Texas to Christina (Oliver) and Kevin Martin, and died Thursday, October 24, 2019 at her residence.
Brittney was an absolute bundle of joy! She could light up a room with her beautiful smile and lift your spirits with her happy giggle. She was a blessing to her family and all who were fortunate enough to have known her. In honor of Brittney’s love of bright and cheerful colors, the family requests everyone please wear bright sunny attire to her service.
Survivors include her parents, Kevin and Christina Martin of Huntington; brothers, Bentley Martin of Huntington and Bobby Wood of Central; grandmother, Helen Martin of Nacogdoches; grandparents, Deedra and Tony Reynolds, Chris and Sheri Oliver, all of Lufkin; great-grandparents, Dorothy and J.D. Oliver of Hudson; and numerous other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Jimmie Martin.
Pallbearers will be Justin Terry, Colby Oliver, Bradley Dunn, and Chris Oliver.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
