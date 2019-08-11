Mattie Ruth Blackmon
Mattie Ruth (Blackmon) Oliver, you were the best mom. I thank Jesus He gave me a mom as wonderful and beautiful as you. You were beautiful inside and out. You taught me about Jesus from my earliest childhood. Your sacrificial love for your children never waned. When you were a teenager, you were known as the prettiest girl in Woodville. I am so proud of you. You were my heart. I love you with all my heart. Thank you for being my mom. I know you’re with Jesus now and it’s comforting to know that never again will you ever feel sorrow or shed another tear. Joy unspeakable and full of Glory for all eternity is yours. Hallelujah. I will see you again. Your most grateful son, Clyde.
Graveside services for Mattie Ruth Blackmon, 78, of Zavalla were held Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Allison Cemetery in Warren. Mrs. Blackmon was born November 6, 1940 in Kountze, Texas, and died Monday, August 5, 2019 in Zavalla.
Mattie Ruth had 5 kids, 15 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ray Blackmon and son, Harvey Lee Blackmon. She is survived by her daughter, Sonja Diane Madigan; son, Kenneth Ray Blackmon; son, Roger Glenn Blackmon; son, Clyde Earl Blackmon; grandchildren, Aleckszander Stenger, Echo Rain Stenger, Sarah McKnight, Nathan Glenn Blackmon, Jared Blackmon, Desiree Rabie, Cameron Rabie, Oliver Rabie, Taylor Rae Blackmon, Nickelous Blackmon, Sage Blackmon, Ian Blackmon, Chynah Young, Jacob Castanon, and Devin Stansny; her 4 great-grandchildren; sisters, Geneva Hilton and Alice Patrick; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors
