Pam Elizabeth Burris Davis
Pam Elizabeth Burris Davis, 83, of Lufkin died Thursday, July 18, 2019. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mrs. Davis was born October 17, 1935 in Beaumont, Texas to the late Thelma (Collins) and Elvin Burris. She was the Office Manager for Dr. Charles Kent for 27 years. She enjoyed reading and writing poetry. She had a love for music and enjoyed singing. Mrs. Davis also had a love for dogs.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, John Wayne Davis of Lufkin; children, Jerry Davis of San Antonio, Holly Stone and husband Danny, Penny Davis and Amy Reynolds, all of Lufkin, and Tim Davis of Midlothian, Virginia; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Laurie Wahlberg, grandson, Caleb Wahlberg, and sister, Jan Dominey.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
