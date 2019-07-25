Billy Scott Lee
Memorial services for Billy Scott Lee, 61, of Hudson will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at 4:00 pm. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel, under the auspices of the Lufkin Masonic Lodge #669 A.F. & A.M., with Brother Shane Williams officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Lee was born June 24, 1958 in Lufkin, Texas to Imogene (Christie) and the late Billy Edward Lee, and died Monday, July 22, 2019 in a local hospital.
Mr. Lee was a life-long resident of the Lufkin area. He was a 32nd degree Master Mason of the Lufkin Masonic Lodge #669 A.F. & A.M., a member of the Knights Templar Piney Woods Commandery No. 88 in Lufkin, the Grand Royal Arch Chapter 240, R.A.M., and Chapter 176, R. & S.M., and the Lufkin Noon Lion’s Club. He loved hunting and fishing and enjoyed shooting pool, and darts and shuffleboard. Billy was well known for his great sense of humor – not just to give someone a quick smile, but more importantly to just lift them up and make their day better. He was a loving husband, son, father, and grandfather and he adored his grandchildren. Mr. Lee was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife, Angela Lee of Hudson; daughters, Elizabeth Michelle Lee of Denver, Colorado, Carrie Allison Lee of Lufkin and significant other and dear family friend Wade Baker of Louisiana, and Meagan Wheeler and husband Chris of Central; sons, Mitchell Wayne Lee and wife Heatherly of Lufkin and Randal Runnels and wife Alene of Hudson; grandchildren, Braeden and Braelyn of Central and Emory and Evan of Hudson; mother, Imogene Read of Lufkin; brother, Douglas Read of Douglass; sister, Shirley Lee of Humble; stepbrother, Ronnie Read of Lufkin; nephew, Shaun Lee of Austin; longtime friend, Ray Lewis of Hudson; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father; grandparents, Edgar F. and Elizabeth (Russell) Lee and Mr. and Mrs. Roy Christie; and special friend, Don Traylor.
Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA of East Texas, P.O. Box 132899, Tyler, Texas 75713.
