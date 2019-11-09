Sandra Kay Fisher
Funeral services for Sandra Kay Fisher, 59, of Lufkin will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019 in the Dunn Chapel Church of Christ with Philip Snead officiating. Interment will follow in the Aldredge Cemetery. Ms. Fisher was born December 7, 1959 in Lufkin to Barbara (West) and the late Jeff Davis Frizzell and died November 5, 2019 in a local hospice facility.
Ms. Fisher was a very caring person and worked as long as she could as a caregiver. She loved family gatherings, her dog Eunice, watching TV, and cooking with her husband.
She is survived by her son, Brandon Fisher; mother, Barbara Frizzell, both of Lufkin; brother, David Frizzell of Houston; sister and brother-in-law, Climmie and Jerry Nash; sister, Rebecca Chance, all of Lufkin; numerous nieces, great nieces, nephews and great nephews; other relatives; and a host of friends.
In addition to her dad, she was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Fisher; son, Josh Fisher; and brother, Jeff Frizzell.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Lynch, J.T. Chance, Curtis Chance, Craig Nash, Matthew Montes, and Brandon Montes.
Visitation will be held Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until service time at the church.
Snead Linton Funeral Home; directors.
