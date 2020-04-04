Mary Lee Dunn
Private graveside services for Mary Lee Dunn, 67, of Lufkin, will be held in Gann Cemetery. Ms. Dunn was born Dec. 26, 1952, in Lufkin and died April 3, 2020, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Willie Renee Jones
Services for Willie Renee Jones, 57, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Ms. Jones died April 3, 2020, in Lufkin.
Allene Janette Powers
Private graveside services for Allene Janette Powers, 80, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at New Hope Cemetery in the New Hope Community in Timpson. She was born March 27, 1940, and died April 1, 2020. All Families Mortuary, directors.
Jacqueline M. Smith
Services are pending for Jacqueline M. Smith, 57, of Lufkin, with All Families Mortuary. She was born March 22, 1963, and died April 1, 2020.
