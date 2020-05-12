Memorial services for Lyman Lyndell Eppley, 67, of Lufkin will be Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Christ Congregational Church with The Reverend Randall K. Green officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Lyndell was born June 15, 1952 in Kirksville, Missouri to the late Mary Elizabeth (Gibson) and Lyman Lindy Eppley, and died Friday, May 8, 2020 in a local hospital.
He was a Field Technician for NCR Corporation, previously known as National Cash Register, retiring after many years of service. He was an artist, carpenter, electrician, plumber – a regular “jack of all trades”, with a wide array of interests. He was very good with flowers, was a car enthusiast, interested in technology, and he was a huge St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs fan. He loved and enjoyed his time with his grandsons. Mr. Eppley proudly served in the United States Navy for six years as a 2nd Class Petty Officer as a Nuclear Reactor Operator on the USS Shark SSN-591. Lyndell was a member of Christ Congregational Church.
Survivors include his wife, Marsha Eppley of Lufkin; son, Sam Eppley and wife Laura of Lufkin; daughter, Lexie Drennan and husband Seth of Longview; grandchildren, Parker Winthrop, Mason Eppley, Brooks Drennan and Hayes Drennan; sister, Connie Eppley of Lufkin; sister-in-law, Lynda Havard of Idaho; sister-in-law, Lisa Darr and husband Ken Morton of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Floyd “Bub” Darr and Lura Goosey; and brother-in-law, Tom Havard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ Congregational Church, 105 Saddle Creek, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
