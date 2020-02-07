MSG (Retired) Bennie R. Moye are scheduled for Saturday in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Gardens.
Bennie was born on September 27, 1931 in Lufkin, Texas, Keltys Community to the parentage of Oscar Moye Sr. and Clyde Moten Moye.
Visitation will be on Friday, February 7, 2020 in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel.
Bennie had been married to the late Lucielle Johnson Moye on July 2, 1952. Bennie was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. He was active in many organizations including: the Lufkin Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanas Club-Seniors, North Lufkin Neighborhood Association, One of the founders of Crime Stoppers, Lufkin Police Academy participant, Taxi Cab Committee, and Steering Committee. He served in the United States Army from December 2, 1952 retiring on January 6, 1979 as MSG. (Retired). He had been employed by the City of Lufkin, United Postal Service, and Temple Inland, Diboll after his retirement.
On February 2, 2020 Bennie R. Moye departed this life in Lufkin, Texas.
Survivors; Daughter, Karen Moye-Kelly; Son, Alfred Ray Moye; Grandchildren, Bennie Kelly, Kimberly Kelly, Donna Kelley, Herbert Kelley and Lucielle Moye; Special son-in-law, Gregory Kelly.
Colonial Mortuary-directors
