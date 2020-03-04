A Celebration of Life for JoAnn Arnold, 76, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Scott Reed and Bob Brown officiating. Private family graveside services will be held in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Arnold was born January 4, 1944 in Texarkana, Texas to the late Luetta (Brantley) and Macon Jarvis, and died Monday, March 2, 2020 at her residence.
JoAnn retired after working over 20 years as a field representative with Woodmen of the World in 2006 but remained active in local lodge activities. Before that she worked over 15 years as a pre-school teacher for the City of Lufkin’s Playschool at Chambers Park’s Rock House.
With a true heart for service, she was involved in many community and non-profit organizations. She spent numerous years working in the Angelina County 4-H program serving as club manager and project leader and received recognition at the state level for her work. She was one of the founding members of the PTA at Slack Elementary and in 1988, she was part of the group who organized the first Projection Celebration for Lufkin High School. JoAnn also worked many years as a volunteer for Red Cross, the Texas State Forest Festival and Back to School Bonanza.
JoAnn was active in the local Pilot Club where she held several offices including President, Secretary, Treasurer and remained active in Project Lifesaver. She and Charles were long-time members of LifePoint Church of Lufkin formerly Calvary Baptist Church. Over the years, she was an Acteen leader, VBS volunteer/organizer, Pre-K and Kindergarten teacher and active on the Mission Team.
May May, as she was known to the grandkids, was always up to do whatever they wanted. Whether it was a trip to the zoo, a trip for an after school snack, shopping, art class or summer afternoons swimming, she was ready. She also loved giving gifts and found more than one way to give money including wrapping pennies, nickels, dimes and quarters in tissue paper or hiding them in Easter eggs. May May loved her time at the lake or the ocean with family. Her distinctive knock at the door will certainly be missed.
Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Charles Arnold of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Anita and Chris Caraway of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Glen and JonAnna Arnold of Lufkin; grandchildren, Cole Caraway and wife Kristin, Corinne Caraway, Kimberlin Arnold, Charlie Arnold, and Addyson Arnold; brother and sister-in-law, John and Larkin Jarvis of Texarkana; sister-in-law, Jean Arnold of Texarkana; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Charles “Chuck” Arnold; and sister, Janice Jarvis.
Pallbearers will be Glen Arnold, Chris Caraway, Cole Caraway, Charlie Arnold, Mark Gorman, and Jason Hodges.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of The Lufkin Roundtable.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chuck Arnold Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Lufkin High School Alumni, P.O. Box 150837, Lufkin, Texas 75915 or LifePoint Church, 4737 Ted Trout Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
