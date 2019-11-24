Francis Duane Holm
A memorial service for Francis Duane Holm, 96, of Lufkin, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Cross Road Baptist Church, with Pastor Ty Phillips officiating.
Mr. Holm was born July 2, 1923 in Lake City, Iowa, the son of the late Lela A. (Clark) and Arthur S. Holm. He passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at his residence in Lufkin, Texas.
Mr. Holm was a farmer, carpenter and man of many talents. His hobby was making various designs on plastic canvas. He was a member of Cross Road Baptist Church.
Mr. Holm is survived by his wife of 75 years, Phyllis Holm of Lufkin; sisters, Carmen Allen and Glenda Iback, both of Iowa; children, Dennis D. Holm, Sr. and wife Patricia of Lufkin, Texas, Reggie Holm and wife Sandy of Illinois, Vance Holm and wife Elaine of Alabama, Timothy Holm and wife Norma of Tennessee, Laretta Weaver of Alabama and Myra Lieske of Tennessee. He has 13 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.
He will be missed very much.
Services are in the care of Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home.
