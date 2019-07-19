Curtis “Cal” Aldredge
Graveside services for Curtis “Cal” Aldredge, 67, of Pollok, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 in the Simpson Cemetery. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Cross Timbers Cowboy Church, with Bro. Scott Green officiating and eulogy by his grandson, Justin Aldredge.
Curtis was born December 20, 1951 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of the late Helen (Kennedy) and Curtis Ethon Aldredge. He passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at his residence.
Curtis was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was employed at the Paper Mill for a number of years; after it closed, he became owner of Cal’s Trucking, Inc., an independent contractor for Fed Ex Ground. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, and playing sports, especially basketball. He also enjoyed going to antique sales.
He is survived by his wife, Kay Quine Aldredge of Pollok; daughter, Jennifer Aldredge of Pollok; grandson, Justin Aldredge of Pollok; and a number of other family members and friends.
In addition to his parents, Curtis was preceded in death by his brother, David W. Aldredge.
Honorary pallbearers will be Justin Aldredge, Michael Quine, Jake Quine, Jeffery Cooper, Randal Cooper, Jeremy Quine and Andy Quine.
Services are in the care of Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.