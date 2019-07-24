Services for Faye Honea, 90, of Lufkin, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, Lufkin, with Pastor Scott Reed officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin.
Mrs. Honea was born on March 1, 1929 in Lufkin, to parents A.L. “Fate” and Thama Anderson. She entered into Heaven on July 20, 2019. Mrs. Honea was a graduate of Lufkin High School, class of 1946. She attended Satterwhite Business College and was employed with Texas Power and Light as an Accountant for 40 years. She volunteered at Memorial Medical Center Auxiliary, now known as CHI St. Luke Memorial Hospital. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a long time member of Calvary Baptist Church, now LifePoint Church.
Survivors include her son, Bruce Honea and wife Rhonda; grandson, Jeremy Honea and wife Emily; grandson, Jared Honea and wife Amber; granddaughter, Janna Honea; great-grandchildren, Nathanial Honea, Owen Honea, and Lincoln Honea; niece, Pam Taylor; nephew, Edwin Quarles; nephew Wiley Quarles; sister-in-law, Lucille Anderson; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Honea was preceded in death by her husband, George Thomas Honea; son, George Thomas Honea II; and brother, Raye Anderson.
The family would like to thank the staff at Pinecrest and Hospice in the Pines for their care.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to LifePoint Church, 4737 Ted Trout Dr. Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
