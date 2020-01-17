Michele Harper, 49, of Diboll, formerly of Pasadena, passed away, Thursday, January 9, 2020 at CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital in Lufkin, Texas.
Graveside services were held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Chester, Texas. The officiants were John Fuller and Noble Enloe.
Honorary pallbearers were Bronson Grimes, Galen “Big G” Hilliard, Sam “Little Sam” Fuller, Rodney Keck, Ralph Fuller, and Andrew Bequette.
Michele was born September 30, 1970 in Houston, Texas. She was a former resident of Pasadena and had lived in Diboll for the past seven years. She was a collections agent with Carber Collections. Michele was a very kind, caring and loving person. She was a Christian that loved the Lord and was baptized at Caney Creek Baptist Church in Chester, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Rachele Hudson.
She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Keith Harper of Diboll; daughter, Leah Harper of Huntsville; parents, John & Lois Fuller of Chester; brothers, Sam Fuller & wife, Jennifer of Carthage and Josh Hudson of Tulsa, OK; sister, Susan Grimes & husband, Bronson of Chester; grandchildren, Korbynn Harper, Skyler Harper, Xxoe Harper, and Brayden Harper.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231.
