Barbara Ann (Young) Bogue, 85, of Timpson, Texas passed away on March 16, 2020 in Timpson, Texas. Born May 30, 1934, Gladewater, Texas, to the late Talmadge Jefferson Young and Eva Mae (Nichols) Young. Graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Timpson, Texas, on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Bro. William Dee Daniel officiating.
Barbara graduated Timpson High School. She met the love of her life, James Lowell Bogue, during her high school years. The two were married December 22, 1951, at a young age of 17. She and James spent over 66 remarkable years together before his passing in 2017. She received her master’s degree from Stephen F. Austin State University and became a teacher. She taught first grade at Timpson Independent School District for many years before retiring. Barbara loved her family and enjoyed every opportunity to get to spend with them. She loved the Lord and was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Timpson.
She is survived by her daughters, Becky Talk and husband Bill of Lufkin, Texas, Diane Marshall and husband Ray of Timpson, Texas; son, Donald Bogue and wife Lauralee of Lufkin, Texas; grandchildren, Matt Marshall, Nathan Marshall, Melissa Talk Harrington and husband Mike, Evan Talk and wife Joanna, Lauren Talk, Jessica Bogue Leavins and husband Chris, Angela Bogue and Dave Jackson, James Bogue; 13 great grandchildren, Abilene Marshall, Boaz Marshall, Sabine Marshall, Fisher Marshall, Abigail Marshall, Aubrey Harrington, Natalie Harrington, Ryland Leavins, Wyatt Leavins, Haven Leavins, Cateleigh Leavins, Presley Aguilar, Ellie Jackson; and a host of family and friends that will miss her dearly.
Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, James Lowell Bogue; parents, Talmadge Jefferson and Eva Mae Young; and brother, Talmadge Jefferson “Scooter” Young.
Special thanks to the ladies who lovingly cared for mama, Lucy Lewis, Glenda King, and Mona Bowlin.
To send condolences and sign the online guest book you may go to www.taylor@taylorfh.net.
Taylor Funeral Home, Timpson, is in charge of arrangements.
