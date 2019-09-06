Ruell Odis Stanaland-June 20, 1919-August 26, 2019
Born in Angelina County, Texas to William Nathaniel Stanaland and Mina Francis (Smith) Stanaland, Ruell Stanaland passed away at 100 years old on August 26, 2019. Ruell lived in East Texas his entire life, working for Temple as an electrician over 40 years. While working at Temple, and throughout most of his life, Ruell also farmed and repaired many a tractor, truck, or any other mechanical equipment friends and family brought to him. A United States Army Veteran, Ruell also served as a sergeant in World War II stationed in Germany.
Ruell married Josie Ellen Breazeale on September 12, 1941. They were married for 55 years until Josie preceded him in death on December 12, 1996. Together, Ruell and Josie had one daughter, Bulah Francis (Stanaland) Creel.
Ruell is survived by his daughter Bulah and son-in-law James Weldon Creel of Navasota, Texas as well as three grandchildren: Dr. Dawn Denise Short (Tony) of Mulvane, Kansas; Debra Diane Creel of The Woodlands, Texas; and Dr. James Ruell Creel of Dublin, Ireland; and three great granddaughters--Sarah Short McCaslin (Steven), Hana Miriam Short, and Hailey Danielle Short. He is also survived by one brother, Tom Stanaland, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Josie, as well as three brothers: Samuel Stanaland, Arthur Stanaland, and Caywood Stanaland and six sisters Ina Mae Waller, Cliffie Rhodes, Opal Meador, Katie Horton, Nannie Breazeale, and Emily Davis.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 7 at 9:30 a.m. at Ryan Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity or organization of your choice.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
