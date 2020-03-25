Visitation for Eloise Clark Bowers, 85 of Lufkin, Texas will be Wednesday, March 25, 2020 from 5-7pm at McNutt Funeral Home located at 400 S. First Street, Lufkin, Texas. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 2:00 pm in the McNutt Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Darryl Smith officiating. Burial will be at Bethel Cemetery in Appleby, Texas.
Mrs. Bowers was born July 31, 1934, in Nacogdoches, Texas to the late Charles Vernon (C.V.) and Elva (Bailey) Clark. She passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, surrounded by family under the care of Hospice in the Pines at CHI St. Luke’s in Lufkin, Texas.
Mrs. Bowers was raised in Nacogdoches, graduating from Nacogdoches High School in 1952 and continuing her education at Stephen F. Austin where she met the love of her life, Samuel (Sam) Bowers. They were married on February 18, 1955 and remained together until his death in March 2015. They raised 5 children together while operating M & E Grocery/Deli (across from Texas Foundries in the 1970s) and The Washateria/Laundromat (on Denman) in the 1970s and 1980s. After they sold both of those businesses, she continued working at Wagon Wheel Barbeque (on Timberland Drive) which later became Bryan’s Smokehouse until her retirement in the early 2000s.
She is survived by her 5 children: daughters Debbi (Murlin) Graham, Donna (David) Trevino, all of Lufkin, and DeeDee (Curtis) McClendon of Corrigan; sons Jerry (Mary) Bowers of Lufkin and Terry (Kay) Bowers of Huntington; her brother, Chuck (Diana) Clark; nephew, Troup Clark all of Nacogdoches. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren; 19+ great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be great grandsons.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 West Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas, 75904 or the local Alzheimer’s Association (Houston and Southeast Texas Chapter or Team Iris).
