Richard Elwood Weaver
Funeral services for Richard Elwood Weaver, 83, of Lufkin will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Brother Cary Modisett officiating. Interment will follow in the Zavalla Cemetery.
Mr. Weaver was born August 28, 1936 in Angelina County, Texas the son of the late Richard Moses Weaver and Stella Marie (Dunkin) Weaver. He passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Hospice in the Pines Inpatient Unit.
Mr. Weaver was a lifetime resident of Angelina County. He was an Eagle Scout in his youth and attended Zavalla High School where he was an outstanding basketball player. As a young man he enjoyed water sports, camping, and family cookouts. In later years he enjoyed his trips “to the boats” in Louisiana. He was a generous man, always willing to help a friend or family member in need. Many from throughout the community sought his advice and counsel.
Mr. Weaver refereed high school basketball games for many years. He was owner/operator of Angelina Tree Service and enjoyed the challenge of doing his own climbing as long as he was able. Mr. Weaver retired following 42 years working as a pipefitter in Maintenance Local Union 1808 at Champion Paper Mill. He was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Taffie Weaver; daughter, Debbie Dixon and husband Jimmy; son, Michael Elwood Weaver; son, Richard Weaver and wife Christine; stepson, Tyson Mott and wife Charissa; stepson, Jeff Mott and wife Connie; son-in-law, Phil Adkison; grandchildren, Jeremy Dixon, Jennifer (Dixon) Kroeker, Josh Dixon, Michelle (Weaver) Bourgeois, Skye Page Smith, Brandi Page, Richard Clayton Weaver, Larkin Weaver, Lucas Weaver, Andy Weaver, Corban Mott, Riley Mott, Landon Porter, and Nolan Porter; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Jerri Wilson, Syd and Dr. Jack Zimmerman; and niece, Stephanie Lott.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Weaver was preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda (Weaver) Adkison; brother, Mack Wayne Weaver; and nephew, Troy Weaver.
Pallbearers will be Randy Gilbert, Charles Fenley, Clayton Weaver, Lucas Weaver, Mack Weaver, and Dalton Weaver.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
