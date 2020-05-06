Patsy Ann McBryde
Funeral services for Patsy Ann McBryde, 81, of Wells, will be held Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Wells with Bro. Justin Bauchman, Bro. Kelly Ward, and Bro. Wesley Matchett officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Wells.
She was born December 17, 1938 in Longview, Texas, to the late John D. and Frances (Richardson) Scarborough, and died Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in Lufkin.
Patsy was born again spiritually in November 1953 and was baptized at First Baptist Church in Claremore, Oklahoma. Patsy married Matthew McBryde June 1, 1957 and served as his helpmeet and beside him in his ministry for over 45 years. She served the Lord beside him in Arkansas and Oklahoma for 12 years, First Baptist Church in Wells, Texas over 17 years, and at Memory Lane Baptist Church in Palestine, Texas for 15 years until his death in 2002.
Patsy is survived by her son, John (J.M.) McBryde; daughter and husband, Nannette and Buck Chapmon; granddaughters, Jennifer Puryear, Starla Horton and husband Nick, and Adria Chapmon; great-grandchildren, Gracee Puryear, Kyle Puryear, Gunner Horton, Katelynn Horton and Lailah; sisters, Janet Cooney and husband Pete, and Brenda Scarborough; brother and wife, Johnny and Iona Scarborough; sister-in-law and husband, Saundra and Ronnie Stringfellow; uncle, Jess Scarborough; nieces, Alisa Ward, Tanya Alford, and Melinda Wells; along with a number of great nieces, nephews and cousins; and special friend and caregiver, Monica Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John D. and Frances Scarborough; husband, Matthew G. McBryde; son, Warren Fulton McBryde; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Matthew and Margarite McBryde; brothers-in-law, Larry Jones and Victor McBryde; and nephews, Matthew Ward, Alan Wade Jones, and Jason Lloyd Stringfellow.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Puryear, Kyle Puryear, Nick Horton, Gunner Horton, Kelly Ward, Greg Williams, Tony McKnight, and Kyle Hopper.
Honorary pallbearers will be Pete Cooney, Ronnie Stringfellow, Mark Hopper, Carol Smith, Kipp Smith, David Hopper, Alton Morris, Terry McKnight, Jerry McKnight, and Keith Jackson.
The family would like to thank Wells Long Term Care staff for the wonderful care provided to Patsy from June 2016 through October 2019. Also, they would like to extend a special thank you to The Joseph House and Affinity Hospice for providing such tender, loving care to Ma McBryde during the past 8 months until her life on earth was completed.
Special memorials may be made to The Joseph House, P.O. Box 150554, Lufkin, Texas 75915.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Thursday, May 7, 2020 at First Baptist Church Wells, prior to the funeral service.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin Directors.
