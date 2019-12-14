Velma Lee Mayo (Walker) (nee Blackburn) — age 90 was born to life 04/03/1929 and born to eternity12/12/2019.
Velma was born in Lufkin Texas, and a lifetime Texas resident. After graduating Hudson High School as salutatorian, Velma went on to marry the love of her life, whom she was with for 50 years. Velma dedicated her young adult life in service as an Assemblies of God pastor’s wife and ordained minister. Later in life, she obtained a bachelor’s degree and enjoyed a career as a nursing home administrator. After the death of her husband, Coy Walker, Velma was blessed to have found companionship and marriage to their lifetime family friend Aaron Mayo.
Velma is survived by her two daughters; Vicki Walker of Dallas, Texas and Debbie Brown of Pilot Point, Texas; her brother, Danny Blackburn and his wife Diane; her sister-in-law, Lynda Blackburn of Lufkin; her grand-daughter, Lanna Carpenter of Dallas; her grandson, James Brown and his wife Holly and their children; Macayla, Madelyn and Naison; her great-grandson, Devan Christian and his wife Trisha, and their children, Charlie and Ellie. She is also survived by 5 nieces and 5 nephews.
Velma was preceded in death by her husbands, Coy Walker, and Aaron Mayo; her brothers, James Blackburn and John Blackburn; and grandson, Justin Carpenter.
A visitation will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019, 6 pm — 8 pm.
at Gipson Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, 1515 S Chestnut St, Lufkin, TX 75901. Interment will follow in the Gann Cemetery.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
