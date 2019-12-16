Graveside services for Jeanette Davidson, 67, of Lufkin, will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Whitehouse Cemetery with Brother Elton Musick officiating.
Mrs. Davidson was born May 5, 1952 in Houston, Texas, the daughter of Marvin Willard McGee and the late June Reber McGee. Jeanette went to be with our Lord on Friday, December 13, 2019 in a Lufkin hospital.
Jeanette had worked as a nurse and caregiver. She was also a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed doing many types of needlework such as cross stitch, needlepoint, and crochet, and loved music. Mrs. Davidson had resided in Lufkin for the past 45 years and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her father, Marvin McGee of Glen Rose, AR; two sons, Michael Davidson of Lufkin, Stephen Davidson and wife Alicia of Huntington; grandchildren, Mason Frerichs, Taylor Davidson and Haley Davidson; eight siblings, Billy McGee and wife Diana of Sulphur, LA, Richard McGee and wife Kathy of Mary Esther, FL, Joyce King and husband Kenneth of Kosse, TX, Ruthie Buckingham of Rockport, TX, David Tips of West Yellowstone, MT, Morris McGee of Bismarck, AR, Charles McGee of Benton, AR, and Marianne McGee of Glen Rose, AR; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her mother, June McGee; husband, Dennis E. Davidson, and daughters, Jenny Davidson and Katherine Frerichs.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.