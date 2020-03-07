Dener Foster
Services for Dener Foster, 89, of Dayton will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Corrigan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Corrigan. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time.
Dener Foster
