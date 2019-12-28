Memorial services for Bettie Mable Ford, 67, of Lufkin, will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Loop 287 Church of Christ in Lufkin with Kyle Cambell and Jim McDonald officiating.
Mrs. Ford was born December 28, 1951 in Lufkin, Texas, the Daughter of Eugene Ford and Silvia Mae (Walton) Ford, and died Friday, December 27, 2019 in Lufkin.
Mrs. Ford loved her family.
Mrs. Ford is survived by her first cousins, Linda Jo and Perry Hayes of Lufkin TX; Wayne Walton of Watchung, NJ; Anne and Bob Weedman of Houston, TX; second cousins, David and Leah Polk of Santa Monica, CA; Rodney and Jackie Polk of Lufkin,TX; Nick and Amanda Malone of Lufkin, TX; Josh Weedman of Houston, TX; third cousins, Nora and Parker Polk of Santa Monica, CA; Austin Polk of Lufkin, TX; Amelia Malone of Lufkin, TX; very close friends Jim and Barbara Haley; Verna Griffith; Velinda Adams; Judy Williams and her beloved Bitsy
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Loop 287 Church of Christ, P.O. Box 493 Lufkin TX, 75904; Hospice in The Pines, 1504 West Frank Ave., Lufkin, TX 75904; or Quilt Guild of the Piney Woods, in care of Jim Haley, 803 Jefferson Ave. Lufkin, TX 75904.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
