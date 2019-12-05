Michael Linn Smith
Funeral services for Michael Linn Smith, 47, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother William Havard officiating. Interment will follow in the Huntington Cemetery.
Michael was born December 26, 1971 in Gravette, Arkansas to Betty (Thames) and Virgil Frank Smith. He lost his battle with AML Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, after being diagnosed just over a year ago.
Michael was a lifelong resident of Lufkin and was a Pipeline Welder in the Pipeline Welders Local Union 798. He had worked in this profession for more than 28 years and was affectionately known by his fellow welders as “Big Mike”. He was a loving husband, father, brother, and uncle. His family was his priority and he worked hard to be a good provider for them. He enjoyed fishing with April, and will always be remembered as a ‘big kid at heart”, ever ready with an uplifting smile. Michael was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife of 24 years, April Smith of Lufkin; daughters, Payton Smith of Longview, Katie Smith of Lufkin; mother, Betty Smith of Huntington; father, Frank Smith of Livingston; brother, Gary Smith of Huntington; sisters, Beverly Kwityn and husband Jeff of Fort Worth, Renae Lewis and husband Kevin of Lufkin; mother-in-law, Joyce Ashton of Lufkin; sister-in-law, Kay Bailey and husband Larry Joe of Alto; brother-in-law, Carlton Ashton and wife Carla of Sweeney; uncle, Robert Thames of Lufkin; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends; and his faithful and devoted companion, his dog Poncho.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Virgil and Clara Smith, Harold and Pauline Thames; father-in-law, J.L. Ashton; and his beloved dog, Taz.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Nerren, Jeffery Bounds, Daniel Beasley, Brandon Loftin, Timothy Bounds, and Trent Crawford.
Honorary pallbearers will be Malcolm Arnold and Paul Kinney.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the doctors and staff at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center for their extraordinary care of Michael.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The University of Texas, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, Texas 77210-4486.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
