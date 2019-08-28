Miguel Rosales
Funeral services for Miguel Rosales, 69, of Diboll, will be held Friday, August 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor Eliu Camacho officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Haven Cemetery in Diboll.
Mr. Rosales was born September 29, 1949 in Hidalgo County, Texas, the son of the late Manuel Rosales and Maria Inez (Martinez) Rosales, and died Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Houston.
Mr. Rosales enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved the outdoors and cooking. Mr. Rosales was a member of Primera Iglesia Bautisita and faithfully attended the men’s Sunday School class. He loved to help and serve his church.
Mr. Rosales is survived by his wife, Dora Rosales of Diboll; son, Julio Rosales of Minnesota; son, Miguel Rosales of Diboll; daughter, Patricia Rosales of Dallas; son, Fernando De La Cerda of Diboll; daughter, Ximena Ramos of Diboll; daughter, Gilda Ramos of Diboll; 11 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, Neaveh Alfaro.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Francisca Rosales.
Pallbearers will be Salvador Ramos, Homero Vazques, Baldemar Lopez, Luis Alfaro, Andrew Rosales, and Angel Rosales.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 30, 2019 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin, prior to the funeral service.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
