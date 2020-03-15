Funeral services for Bobbie Lee Hurst Hassell, 87, of Lufkin will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Mark A. Newton officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Hassell was born February 19, 1933 in Melrose, Texas to the late Grace (Brock) and Lee Hurst, and died Saturday, March 14, 2020 in a local nursing home.
Mrs. Hassell had resided in Lufkin most of her life. She worked for the Lufkin Telephone Exchange before becoming a mother and a full-time homemaker. She was a strong woman, well organized, and enjoyed reading. She was a devout Christian, a faithful prayer warrior, always willing to help with food for families in times of loss and illness, and volunteered when needed at her church. She was an active member of First Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Rory and Barbara Hassell, Radd and Rena Hassell, Ryan and Teresa Hassell, all of Lufkin; daughters and sons-in-law, Tanya and Michael Parker, Tarra and Lynn Glaze, all of Lufkin; grandchildren, Royen V. Hassell, Rielly V. Hassell, Katelyn E. Hassell, Teppa Byers, Tempestt Parker, Zac Hassell, Micaela Hassell, Sarah Glaze, Nicolas Glaze, and Valin Hassel, all of Lufkin; three great-grandchildren; brother, Tommy Hurst and wife Nita of Lufkin; and numerous other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 65 years, Roy Hassell; and sister-in-law, Martha Hurst.
Pallbearers will be Mrs. Hassell’s grandsons and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund, 106 E. Bremond Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
