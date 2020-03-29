Memorial services for Vicki Lynn Field, 65, of Lufkin, will be held at a later date.
Ms. Field was born April 28, 1954 in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Howard Hughes Sr. and Phyllis (Brown) Hughes, and died Saturday, March 28, 2020 at her residence.
Ms. Field enjoyed camping and fishing with her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Kellie Kennedy of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Joshua and Laura Field of Hockley, TX; grandson and wife, Anthony and Ashley Hayes of Lufkin; grandson, Justin Hayes of Lufkin; granddaughter and husband, Sahra and Jesse Gibson of Lufkin; great-grandchildren, Jeremiah, Madison, Kaden, Julian, Faith H., Faith G., Brycen, and Trenton; sister, Joann Collier of Lufkin; sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Roger Greer of Pennsylvania; sister, Dorinda Hughes of Maryland; brother and sister-in-law, Howard Jr. and Christina Hughes of Pennsylvania; and brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Barbara Hughes of Nacogdoches, TX.
Ms. Field was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
