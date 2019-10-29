Funeral services for Judy “Lisa” Crawford, 52, of Wells will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Trampus Black and Brother Dusty Lee officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Lisa was born January 4, 1967 in Livingston, Texas to the late Judy (Grindle) and Charles Wilson, and died Saturday, October 26, 2019 at home surrounded by her family.
Lisa had resided in Wells most of her life. She was the Manager of Dairy Queen for more than 17 years and then dedicated all of her time to taking care of her family. “Lou Lou”, as she was affectionately called by her family and friends, loved spending time with her family more than anything else. She loved to can food, enjoyed doing arts and crafts for Vacation Bible School at her church, and she loved to sing. One of her favorite pastimes was going to the casinos. Lisa was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Robbie Crawford of Wells; daughters, Jacki Williams and husband Greg of Rosenberg, Sheena Sturrock and husband Aubrey of Alto, and Sabrina Crawford of Wells; grandchildren, Kandell, Kellie and Jackson Williams, Rand, Raymie and River Sturrock; 19 siblings; three sisters-in-law; Godson, Cody Bartlett; granddaughter, Jaymie Bartlett; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Jamye Crawford.
Pallbearers will be Forrest Hodges, Colby Hodges, Cody Slocum, Buck Slocum, Chance Morehouse, and Cody Bartlett.
Honorary pallbearers will be Case Wilkerson, Hayden Wilson, and Dylan Wilson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Baptist Church Youth Department, P.O. Box 360, Wells, Texas 75976.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
