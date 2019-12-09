A memorial visitation for Wilber “Will” Williams, 60, of Lufkin will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Carroway Funeral Home. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Will was born February 2, 1959 in Jasper, Texas to Syble (Wagstaff) and Marlin S. Williams, and died Saturday, December 7, 2019 at his residence after an extended illness.
Will was a Master Heat Treater at Lufkin Industries for more than 25 years. He loved to work and was very talented at woodworking. He could build anything just by looking at it. He was a family man who loved his family dearly. Will was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Carla Williams of Lufkin; sons, Randall Williams and wife Perla of Dallas, Jessie Williams and wife Grace of Broaddus; grandchildren, Hailey Williams of Dallas, Charlie Williams, Audrey Williams, Levi Williams, all of Broaddus; parents, Marlin and Syble Williams of Broaddus; special friends, Michael and Rosemary Robbins of Houston; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Phillip, Jr. and Patricia Lowery of Lufkin; brothers-in-law, Phillip Lowery III and wife Karen of Allen, Clyde Lowery and wife Angela of Montgomery, Alabama; three nephews; one niece; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and an uncle.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
