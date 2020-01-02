Reba Joyce Coker
Services for Reba Joyce Coker, 82, of Kennard, will be at 2 p.m. today at Shafer Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Coker Family Cemetery. Mrs. Coker was born Sept. 14, 1937, and died Dec. 27, 2019, in Kennard. Visitation will be from noon-2 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Robbie (Standley) Kinner
Services for Robbie (Standley) Kinner, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery. Mrs. Kinner was born Feb. 6, 1925, and died Dec. 31, 2019, at her residence. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Roberta Louise Lyons
Services for Roberta Louise Lyons, 79, of San Augustine, are pending with Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine. Mrs. Lyons was born Oct. 22, 1940, in Stinnet and died Jan. 1, 2020, in San Augustine County.
Lula Olford
Services for Lula Olford, 68, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Olford died Dec. 31, 2019, in San Augustine.
