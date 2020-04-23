Jimmie Monroe Ebarb
Jimmie Monroe Ebarb, 66, of Lufkin, died April 22, 2020, in Lufkin. He was born Aug. 19, 1953, in Houston. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of All Families Mortuary.
Peggy Gipson
Services for Peggy Gipson, 85, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Gipson died April 22, 2020, in Lufkin.
Lisa Risner
Lisa Risner, 60, of Lufkin, died April 21, 2020, in a Pasadena health facility. She was born Dec. 14, 1959. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of All Families Mortuary. Her family will schedule a memorial service at a later date.
