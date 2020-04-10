Martha Louise Barnes
Private graveside services for Martha Louise Barnes, 98, of Lufkin, will be held at Gann Cemetery with Bro. Ty Phillips officiating. Mrs. Barnes was born Aug. 14, 1921, and died April 8, 2020, in Granbury. Shafer Funeral Home, directors.
Hubert Lee Bridges
Private graveside services for Hubert Lee Bridges, 90, of Lufkin, will be in Berry Cemetery. Mr. Bridges was born Feb. 10, 1930, in Jasper and died April 9, 2020, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Durward Butler
Private graveside services for Durward Butler, 91, of Chireno, will be at Fairview Cemetery in Nacogdoches County. Mr. Butler was born Oct. 28, 1928, in San Augustine County and died April 8, 2020, in San Augustine County.
John Dupree
Graveside service for John Dupree, 69, of Lufkin, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Davis Memorial Garden Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Mr. Dupree was born July 11, 1950, in San Augustine and died April 2, 2020, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary Funeral Home, directors.
Robert Gene Tucker
Robert Gene Tucker, 79, of Timpson will have no service. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Colonial Mortuary Funeral Home. Mr. Tucker was born March 9, 1941, in Riley, North Carolina, and died April 8, 2020, in Timpson.
