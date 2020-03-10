Celebration of Life for Joe Mack Standley, Jan. 12, 1950 — Jan. 19, 2020, 70 yrs., will be Saturday March 14th at 1 pm Largent Cemetery.
Joe was born in Lufkin, Texas to Roland Oliver Standley and Nona Dell McCarty Standley. Joe retired as night auditor after many years of service. Joe is survived by sisters Martha (Dan) Schrader and Annette (Gary) Hutson. Nieces and nephews. Many great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents. Joe is greatly missed.
