Barbara Eidson Bounds, 95 went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, September 7, 2019. She was born July 21, 1924 in Bedias, Texas to Charles and Rebekah Hadaway Bracewell.
She was preceded in death by her first and second husbands Joe Eidson and Walter Bounds; her parents; her daughter Dianna Eidson; her four brothers and two sisters.
Barbara grew up in Huntsville, Texas and worked her way through college as a switchboard operator. She received her bachelors and master’s degrees from Sam Houston State University and taught school for 37 years. She taught in Corrigan-Camden ISD.
She is survived by her two sons, Carl Eidson and wife Mary and Rex Eidson; her daughter Karen Brashear and husband Mike; her eight grandchildren Marcie Eidson, Jana Williams, Shanna Havis, Amber Davis, John Brashear, Ryan Brashear, Jerid Eidson and Dalton Eidson; her five great-grandchildren Taylor Williams, Justus Eidson, Sarah Brown, Dean Brown and Jace Davis; her two brothers and four sisters.
Pallbearers will be John Brashear, Ryan Brashear, Jerid Eidson, Dalton Eidson, Dean Brown and Justus Eidson.
A graveside service for Barbara will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Union Springs Cemetery in Corrigan, Texas with Rev. Chuck Ward officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Lloyd James Funeral Home.
